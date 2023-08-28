Neeraj greatest athlete that India has produced, says athletics body chief

Nominated as one of the vice-presidents of the executive committee of World Athletics last week, he pointed out that the federation often does not get enough credit — from either fans or media — for putting a system in place over the past decade. ‘’While Neeraj is an exceptional talent, the growth in javelin performance has not happened overnight. We began a programme 10 years ago and nurtured him throughout, with inputs like where to train, which competitions to take part in, as also with the choice of coaches.

‘’If you look back, his coaches were changed thrice so far and we must thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the union government for providing necessary clearances and funding. We have worked hard to create an ecosystem which is now beginning to show results,’’ he said.

Looking ahead, how does he see the athletes performing in the Asian Games? ‘’There will be tough competition as the Chinese will be very difficult to beat in China. Japan will also send their ‘A’ team, but we will do well and hope to improve on the 20 medals we won last time,’’ he said.