Neeraj Chopra on road to recovery, to begin training in a few weeks
Javelin ace advises Indian contingent not to take too much pressure in Youth Olympic Games in Dakar
Neeraj Chopra says his ankle injury has improved and he will resume training in the coming weeks.
The double Olympic medallist credits his medical team and says he followed prescribed rest.
Chopra sends best wishes to India’s 17-member contingent for the Youth Olympics in Dakar.
There is some heartening news for Indian sports fans as Neeraj Chopra, the talismanic javelin thrower, is on the road to recovery and is set to resume training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks. An ankle ligament tear sustained during practice in August, shortly after the Lausanne Diamond League, ruled him out of the Aichi Nagoya Games.
Speaking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) media, the double Olympic medallist and former world champion said: “My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks.”
The 2026 athletics season is now practically over, but Neeraj will be keen to get a head start on preparations for next season’s major events as he builds towards Los Angeles 2028. Interestingly, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav acquitted themselves extremely well with a silver-bronze finish at Aichi Nagoya, and the senior pro’s return will ensure a full-strength Indian javelin contingent once again.
Neeraj clarified that he had followed the complete rest prescribed by his medical team.
“For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there,” he said.
He also extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games.
“I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don’t take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you, as it teaches you a lot. Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best,” he said.
India has sent a 17-member contingent — 11 female and six male athletes — across 11 disciplines to the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, which will be held from 31 October to 13 November. It is India’s smallest-ever squad for a Summer Youth Olympic Games, led by chef de mission Om Prakash Karhana.