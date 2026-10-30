Neeraj Chopra on road to recovery, to begin training in a few weeks

Neeraj Chopra says his ankle injury has improved and he will resume training in the coming weeks.

The double Olympic medallist credits his medical team and says he followed prescribed rest.

Chopra sends best wishes to India’s 17-member contingent for the Youth Olympics in Dakar.

There is some heartening news for Indian sports fans as Neeraj Chopra, the talismanic javelin thrower, is on the road to recovery and is set to resume training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks. An ankle ligament tear sustained during practice in August, shortly after the Lausanne Diamond League, ruled him out of the Aichi Nagoya Games.

Speaking to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) media, the double Olympic medallist and former world champion said: “My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks.”

The 2026 athletics season is now practically over, but Neeraj will be keen to get a head start on preparations for next season’s major events as he builds towards Los Angeles 2028. Interestingly, Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav acquitted themselves extremely well with a silver-bronze finish at Aichi Nagoya, and the senior pro’s return will ensure a full-strength Indian javelin contingent once again.