Neeraj Yadav, three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist, found dead

Neeraj Yadav, a three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist who overcame post-polio residual paralysis diagnosed in childhood to build an international sporting career, has died at 42. His death was confirmed by S. Satyanarayana, head coach of India’s para-athletics team.

According to reports, Yadav was found dead near his car in Delhi on Tuesday night. A post-mortem examination was underway at a hospital in the capital and the circumstances surrounding his death had not been established at the time of reporting. “Neeraj has died by suicide. It is very unfortunate that such a thing has happened,” Satyanarayana was quoted by PTI. The coach said he could not speculate on the precise reason behind the tragedy.