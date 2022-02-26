New Zealand batter Lauren Down ruled out of Women's World Cup

"Quite simply, the entire squad is absolutely gutted for Lauren," head coach Bob Carter said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket on Friday.



"She's a very popular member of the group and it's fair to say the team were quite emotional when we got the news she was out of the tournament. You saw the impact Lauren had in the recent series against India; she played some really mature innings in the middle order and her fielding was at an exceptional standard. We wish her all the best with her recovery and know she'll be supporting us throughout the tournament," he added.