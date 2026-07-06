Neymar leaves dying legacy, with no World Cup on his shelves

When Neymar scored his first goal for Brazil way back in 2010 as an unseasoned but gifted 18-year-old, the world was a wee bit different. Instagram didn’t exist and Netflix Originals were not even an idea. As he expectedly signed off from international football — a broken man — after the Selecao’s inglorious exit from the FIFA World Cup last 16 in the early hours of Monday, 6 July, he has 231 million followers on social media — more than NASA, LeBron James or Katy Perry.

No, social media figures are no yardstick to measure the greatness of one of Brazil’s finest forwards ever, but they underline the duration of an injury-ravaged career, often overshadowed by the two reigning deities of the game around his time: Messi and Ronaldo. Controversial, injury-prone, notorious for ‘dives’ on the pitch, the 34-year-old comes across as a bit of an underachiever in comparison to the other two of modern football’s most recognisable troika, but it’s not quite the case.

True, he doesn’t have a World Cup winner’s medal in his cabinet, but to finish as the highest goal-getter for a country (80 goals from 129 matches) which has King Pelé in second place with 77 goals is enough for goosebumps. The next three positions are held by a certain Ronaldo (62), Romario (56) and Zico (48).