No surprises as BCCI denies central contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

There were no surprises really as the Indian cricket board decided to crack the whip on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan by dropping them from the central contracts list for the 2023-24 season, ostensibly for not playing in the Ranji Trophy. In a welcome move, the contract list released on Wednesday has left the option for newcomers to be included in Grade C if they play a specified number of international matches between 1 October 2023 and 20 September this year.

A terse section in the BCCI press release says: ‘’Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations. The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.’’

The decision to drop Shreyas and Ishan from the contracts list is more symbolic — with the former paying the price for offering the shambolic excuse of a back spasm to sit out his state team Mumbai’s Ranji quarter-final match against Baroda. He was, however, spotted at a promotional shoot for his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders during that period, but the middle-order batter has since announced his availability for the Ranji semis.