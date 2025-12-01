ODI series: Why all is not well in Indian dressing room despite Ranchi romp

Is all not well within the Indian dressing room — despite the Ro-Ko act bringing back the team's winning ways in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi? The vibes between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Big Two of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, according to those following their ODI campaign since Australia, are no longer what it used to be, and their likely communications breakdown will be a key topic of discussion at a meeting convened by the BCCI on Wednesday.

The meeting, planned on the same day as the second ODI in Raipur — an unusual occurrence as it’s not a routine selection committee meeting — is likely to involve BCCI secretary Devojit Saikia, joint-secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Gambhir and national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar.

The meeting being planned on a match day, the possibility of the team's two senior pros being called in appears remote, though an educated guess is that the BCCI top brass may now insist on keeping the duo in their blueprint for the 2027 ICC World Cup in South Africa, on current form.

The conundrum over making Ro-Ko part of their plans for the ODI showpiece nearly two years down the line has been ongoing ever since they decided to play just one format since their Test retirement.

Neither Gambhir nor Agarkar — who have ushered in a new look in the Test squad as well as the T20 set-up — indicated any decisive plans to include the two white-ball giants in their plans, putting them under enormous pressure ahead of the three-match series Down Under.