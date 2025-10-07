ODIs vs India: Pat Cummins misses out due to injury, Mitchell Marsh to lead

The high profile India-Australia ODI series later this month, which will see the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will miss out on some sheen due to the absence of Pat Cummins who continues to recover from a lower back injury. Mitchell Marsh has been named the captain of the side for the series which starts on 19 October, and of the T20I series which follows.

There are two more major changes in the team. Middle-order batter Marnus Labuschagne, who played a grafter’s role in Australia’s 2023 ODI World Cup win, has been dropped from the side due to poor form. Furthermore, allrounder Glenn Maxwell has not been able to recover in time from his wrist fracture and has been left out of both the ODI and T20I squads. He is expected to make his return in the Big Bash League.

The Australian squad will not lack in firepower though as veteran left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and key batter Matt Short are among the inclusions. Starc only retired from T20I cricket last month, but the left-armer will return to the international fold to take on a full strength India.