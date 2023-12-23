ODIs vs SA: Arshdeep Singh serves a timely notice with Man of the Series show

The hullabaloo over the IPL auction throughout the week somehow overshadowed a young India team’s 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa. A significant triumph, given the fact they were whipped 3-0 by the hosts in this format on their last tour of South Africa while it also threw up a number of heartening performances.

The pick of the lot, however, was Man of the Series Arshdeep Singh – whose 10-wicket haul at 9.5 runs apiece in three matches made him pip the likes of South African opener Tony De Zorzi or debutant Sai Sudharshan, India’s topscorer in the series. The series may have given a new lease of life to the talented left-arm seamer from Punjab, who was never a serious contender in 50-overs format and also had been off the radar in the T20s in recent times - going at an economy rate of 10.8 in last eight T20Is.

At 24 years, the youngster with a calm head on his shoulders already seems to have been around for quite some time. The reason is simple: Arshdeep, who, as a member of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup winning team which threw up the likes of Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, caught the eyes on IPL debut for Punjab Kings back in 2019 and has grown in stature in a franchise notorious for their chopping and changing.