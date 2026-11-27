IPL: Back as captain, Rohit faces tall order to bring back glory days for MI
The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together, says 'Hitman' who once led team to five trophies
Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the franchise's 20th season.
MI overhaul coaching staff, with Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach.
Mumbai head into the 16 December auction with Rs 30.25 crore and nine slots to fill.
Rohit Sharma's reappointment as Mumbai Indians captain after three seasons was only a matter of time. However, when the formal announcement came on Friday, 27 November, it sent social media into a tizzy, with expectations among the 'Mumbai Paltan' soaring.
Now 39, the 'Hitman' was not so long ago the franchise's quintessential man with the Midas touch, having led MI to five titles — a record matched only by Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings. The last of those crowns came in 2020, in a tournament played behind closed doors in the UAE. Since then, the once-dominant franchise has seen its fortunes slide.
Speaking to MI's media team, 'Captain Ro' said: "Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita bhabhi (Ambani) and (her son) Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.
"I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game."
There is little doubt, however, that resurrecting MI's fortunes will be no easy task for the former India captain. His tactical acumen, working in tandem with a settled core of players, helped script the franchise's golden run in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The franchise management removed him from the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season, replacing him with Hardik Pandya in a move that proved counterproductive.
It is hardly a surprise that Rohit, a dyed-in-the-wool Mumbaikar, was persuaded by the owners themselves to take up the challenge. Whether his return is viewed as a long-term arrangement or a stopgap, given that he turns 40 next year, remains to be seen. Few Indian players have continued to shoulder the IPL captaincy beyond that age.
Nita Ambani said in a statement: 'We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man.
'As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!'
The franchise's blueprint for a reset had been taking shape over the past few months, with MI elevating West Indian Kieron Pollard, Rohit's longtime comrade-in-arms and batting coach, to head coach in place of Mahela Jayawardene. Robin Uthappa, a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup-winning squad and former MI player, has been named batting coach, while former New Zealand seamer Mitchell McClenaghan, a four-time IPL champion with MI, will take over as bowling coach.
The next task for Rohit and the decision-makers will be to make the best use of their purse of Rs 30.25 crore to fill nine slots at the 16 December auction.