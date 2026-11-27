Rohit Sharma returns as Mumbai Indians captain ahead of the franchise's 20th season.

MI overhaul coaching staff, with Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach.

Mumbai head into the 16 December auction with Rs 30.25 crore and nine slots to fill.

Rohit Sharma's reappointment as Mumbai Indians captain after three seasons was only a matter of time. However, when the formal announcement came on Friday, 27 November, it sent social media into a tizzy, with expectations among the 'Mumbai Paltan' soaring.

Now 39, the 'Hitman' was not so long ago the franchise's quintessential man with the Midas touch, having led MI to five titles — a record matched only by Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Chennai Super Kings. The last of those crowns came in 2020, in a tournament played behind closed doors in the UAE. Since then, the once-dominant franchise has seen its fortunes slide.

Speaking to MI's media team, 'Captain Ro' said: "Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita bhabhi (Ambani) and (her son) Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.

"I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game."

There is little doubt, however, that resurrecting MI's fortunes will be no easy task for the former India captain. His tactical acumen, working in tandem with a settled core of players, helped script the franchise's golden run in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The franchise management removed him from the captaincy ahead of the 2024 season, replacing him with Hardik Pandya in a move that proved counterproductive.