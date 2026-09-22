Olympiad: India men look regroup on rest day after loss to Uzbekistan

The rest day on Tuesday could not have come at a better time for the India men, who will seek to regroup after a chaotic first half of the Chess Olympiad and a sixth-round loss to hosts Uzbekistan that left their title defence in disarray.

The defeat left India two points behind Uzbekistan, who took the sole lead. China and Armenia are next on 11 points, with India among the teams tied on 10. The battle was lost on the third board, where Nihal Sarin faltered for the first time in the event and went down to Nodirbek Yakubboev. The other three matches ended in draws.

The women’s team, meanwhile, responded strongly after their 1.5-2.5 defeat to Poland in the fifth round by beating the United States 3-1. Vantika Agarwal, a member of the 2024 gold-medal-winning team, overcame Irina Krush in a 65-move battle, while Savitha Shri B defeated Rose Atwell in 47 moves. Koneru Humpy and Carissa Yip split the point after 54 moves, while Divya Deshmukh’s encounter with Alice Lee ended in a draw after 33 moves.

The two victories and two draws ensured that the defending champions returned to winning ways immediately after their first setback of the tournament against Poland.