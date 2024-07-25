Olympics diary: After Atlanta ‘96, will Celine Dion light up the opening again?
Buzz of her comeback after illness has been the talk of the town ahead of the innovative marchpast on 26 July
Back at the opening ceremony of 1996 Atlanta, Celine Dion had ushered in the Games with her hit song The Power of a Dream. Nearly three decades later and after a hiatus forced by a rare neurological condition, the buzz is that the 56-year-old Canadian singer will make a much-anticipated comeback on the banks of the River Seine in Paris on Friday, 26 July.
Both Dion and Lady Gaga have arrived at Paris on Monday and checked in at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Elysees – the former making a public appearance to greet her fans and also visited the Louvre on Wednesday. While they are expected to make the opening ceremony a memorable affair, actor Salma Hayek and musician Snoop Dogg have been officially named as the torchbearers for the 2024 Olympics.
The speculation over Dion coming out of wilderness on such a memorable night has been keeping the media on the edge, with even French President Emmanuel Macron adding fuel to the fire during a photo call with the French contingent. ‘’Apparently, she has arrived in Paris, it's great!’’ a smiling Macron told broadcast station Info France 2 said.
When pressed by newscasters to confirm if Dion will perform, Macron offered a cryptic response: “It would be great news because she’s a tremendous artist. I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony like all our compatriots.’’
‘’I will not reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] Thomas Jolly with all his teams have prepared. There is also a surprise,’’ Macron added.
The news of Dion being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022 came as a shock to the music fraternity – it being a rare neurological condition which causes muscle spasms and affects her vocal cords. If she performs, the opening ceremony could be Dion's first live performance since 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic and neurological problem forced the singer to cancel her world tours.
It’s for the first time that an Olympics opening ceremony is not being held at the main stadium. The viewers will instead be treated to a river parade through the heart of the French capital, showcasing the city’s rich history and stunning architecture. The Seine, the city’s main water artery, will substitute for the traditional track, with the quays becoming spectator stands. The setting sun reflecting off famous Parisian landmarks will provide a breathtaking backdrop for the event.
Starting from the Austerlitz Bridge next to the Jardin des Plantes, the flotilla will travel west for six kilometres, passing under historic bridges and iconic landmarks such as Notre-Dame and the Louvre. The route will also pass by some Games venues, including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.
Let the Games begin!
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines