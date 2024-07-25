Olympics diary: After Atlanta ‘96, will Celine Dion light up the opening again?

Back at the opening ceremony of 1996 Atlanta, Celine Dion had ushered in the Games with her hit song The Power of a Dream. Nearly three decades later and after a hiatus forced by a rare neurological condition, the buzz is that the 56-year-old Canadian singer will make a much-anticipated comeback on the banks of the River Seine in Paris on Friday, 26 July.

Both Dion and Lady Gaga have arrived at Paris on Monday and checked in at the Royal Monceau hotel near the Champs-Elysees – the former making a public appearance to greet her fans and also visited the Louvre on Wednesday. While they are expected to make the opening ceremony a memorable affair, actor Salma Hayek and musician Snoop Dogg have been officially named as the torchbearers for the 2024 Olympics.

The speculation over Dion coming out of wilderness on such a memorable night has been keeping the media on the edge, with even French President Emmanuel Macron adding fuel to the fire during a photo call with the French contingent. ‘’Apparently, she has arrived in Paris, it's great!’’ a smiling Macron told broadcast station Info France 2 said.

When pressed by newscasters to confirm if Dion will perform, Macron offered a cryptic response: “It would be great news because she’s a tremendous artist. I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony like all our compatriots.’’