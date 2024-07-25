Paris Olympics: After a Rs 470 crore plus bill, a lot rides on Indian athletes

The archers have set the ball rolling for India a day before the Paris Olympics is formally inaugurated on the River Seine in what promises to be a unique affair on Friday. Never before has a Games opening ceremony been held outside the stadium, but then, trust the Parisians to do things differently.

While the buzz since the beginning of the year had been on whether India can reach the double digit of medals for the first time, the Union Sports Ministry will certainly be keeping a hawk’s eye on what is known as return on investment (ROI) in corporate parlance. A staggering Rs 470-plus crores have been spent by the ministry, under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme, across the 16 disciplines in which the country will be represented at the Games in the Paris cycle between 2021 and 2024.

During a recent chat, P.T. Usha, the legendary Indian athlete and president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said that she was optimistic that the contingent would do better than Tokyo but she did not want to quote a number of medals as it would put ‘undue pressure’ on them. While no one predict a number of medals but can only hope for it – and India had suffered a surprising downswing in their fortunes from London 2012 (six medals) to Rio 2016 (two) – a failure to better their all time high of seven in Tokyo will be seen as nothing short of an embarrassment.