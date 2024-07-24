Paris Olympics: Welcome to first-ever Games with full gender parity

A young woman’s face stares at you as the emblem of the Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) spares no opportunity to announce that of the 10,500 athletes participating, there are 5,250 male and an equal number of female athletes — making it the first-ever Games to reach full gender parity.

This has been one of the biggest achievements of the Olympic movement, though it has obviously not happened in a day. If Tokyo 2020 was the most gender-balanced summer Games till date with 48.7 per cent of athletes being women, Paris is expected to be an exactly level playing field. Back in 1964, there were only 13 per cent women athletes in Tokyo, which puts into perspective the long road travelled by the IOC.

The role of optics in such a movement is the key, and thanks to a subtle yet significant rule change by the IOC that allowed for one male and one female athlete to jointly carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony, an overwhelming 91 per cent of National Olympic Committee (NOCs) had a female flagbearer at the Tokyo opening ceremony.

Come Friday, 26 July, and double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will be accompanying five-time Olympian and veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal during the Indian contingent’s marchpast.

“The progress is nice,” says French fencing world champion Ysaora Thibus, who is deeply involved in addressing gender equality issues in sport, before looking forward to the next challenge. “There’s also much to improve with everyone involved in sport, including other employees and leaders.”