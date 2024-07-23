Paris Olympics: A look at India’s top 10 medal prospects

The moment of reckoning has finally arrived. After months of chatter on whether India can breach the double-figure mark in Olympics for the first time, they are almost at the starting block, with a 117-member contingent set to take part in the Paris Games.

Can Neeraj Chopra beat his niggles to defend the country’s first-ever gold medal in athletics? Or can the Satwik-Chirag duo cap their brilliant run with what could be the first badminton medal for men? The expectations will be no less high of the Harmanpreet Singh-led hockey team, the current Asian Games champions.

The expectations of a billion people will ride high again after India’s highest ever tally of seven medals in Tokyo, not to speak of the 107-medal haul in last Asian Games in Hangzhou. National Herald tries to make a shortlist of 10 medal prospects for India.

Neeraj Chopra (javelin)

The reigning Olympic and world champion has often said that he makes light of the word ‘pressure’ on him, preferring to derive excitement from it instead. The 26-year-old will look to defend his Tokyo gold and while he will be one of the top medal contenders, it won’t be an easy run. Chopra is yet to breach the 90-metre mark, unlike some of his rivals such as Germany’s Johannes Vetter or Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.

There is a niggle which has been bothering the javelin ace, but then Neeraj is taking no chances with it as he skipped a number of build-up meets to focus on the job at hand. This season, he has done his bit though with a gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games, a silver at the Doha Diamond League and won the Federation Cup at home. The entire country will wait and watch when he gets down to action towards the business end of the Games.