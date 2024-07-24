Olympics Diary: ‘Anti-sex’ beds at Games Village grab eyeballs

The Olympic Games Village is famous for offering a spartan lifestyle to elite athletes around the world, but what has become a talking point in Paris is the return of the so-called ‘anti-sex’ cardboard box beds. The beds had first gone viral in Tokyo in 2021 when an athlete claimed they ‘aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.’

As the elite athletes began converging at the Village, several of them, including popular British diver and TV personality Tom Daly, posted photos and videos on their social media handles showing them testing the strength of the beds. For the second Olympics in a row, the organisers have provided beds with cardboard bases, a decision that underscores the Olympics’ commitment to sustainability and the use of recyclable materials.

Daly found the beds ‘pretty sturdy’ in his Instagram post, while Irish artistic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan went a step further. He filmed himself jumping, running and performing handstands on the cardboard beds before declaring them sturdy enough. “When I tested them last time, they withstood my testing. Maybe I wasn't rigorous enough…” he said. “Paris Olympics ‘Anti-sex beds’ debunked (again),” he wrote while sharing his video.