Olympics Diary: ‘Anti-sex’ beds at Games Village grab eyeballs
Spartan living name of the game, with no air conditioners for elite athletes
The Olympic Games Village is famous for offering a spartan lifestyle to elite athletes around the world, but what has become a talking point in Paris is the return of the so-called ‘anti-sex’ cardboard box beds. The beds had first gone viral in Tokyo in 2021 when an athlete claimed they ‘aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.’
As the elite athletes began converging at the Village, several of them, including popular British diver and TV personality Tom Daly, posted photos and videos on their social media handles showing them testing the strength of the beds. For the second Olympics in a row, the organisers have provided beds with cardboard bases, a decision that underscores the Olympics’ commitment to sustainability and the use of recyclable materials.
Daly found the beds ‘pretty sturdy’ in his Instagram post, while Irish artistic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan went a step further. He filmed himself jumping, running and performing handstands on the cardboard beds before declaring them sturdy enough. “When I tested them last time, they withstood my testing. Maybe I wasn't rigorous enough…” he said. “Paris Olympics ‘Anti-sex beds’ debunked (again),” he wrote while sharing his video.
Incidentally, the rooms at the Village have no air-conditioners, but are equipped with a geothermal temperature control. In an interaction with Indian media, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, chief medical officer of the 117-member Indian contingent, said: ‘’We had a discussion with the organising committee and were told that they were committed to a Green Olympics and Parisians don’t believe in air conditioners.
"They will have a geothermal system within the Village of at least five-seven degrees less than the ambient temperature. The expected temperature in Paris around that time is supposed to be between 18 and 26ºC and if the ambient temperature is five-six degrees less that, I think it’s going to be quite okay.’’
Another talking point is the giant dining hall, which can accommodate 3,500 people and will be a round-the-clock service, catering to the diverse dietary needs of both the athletes and the staff. It will feature an exciting array of cuisines and offer grab-and-go options for athletes needing a quick bite.
Meanwhile, a unique accommodation option is available for athletes taking part in water-based events such as surfing in Teahupo’o, Tahiti. They will be housed in the inaugural Floating Olympic Village on a 230-passenger ship named Aranui 5, marking a historic concept in the Games.
