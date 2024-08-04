Olympics hockey: India men beat GB 4-2 in shoot-out to qualify for semifinals

India beat Great Britain 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men's hockey event at the Paris Olympics, having played with 10 men for more than 40 minutes in Paris on Sunday. This is their second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Games.

India were reduced to 10 men after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card for raising his stick against a Great Britain player.

Veteran custodian P.R. Sreejesh, playing his last international tournament, stood like a rock in front of the Indian goal, making save after save.