On 75th birthday, Vishy eyes a century

It was more than a year back that Gundappa Vishwanath, or GRV to legions of his fans, last visited Kolkata with the release of his autobiography Wrist Assured, one of the events on his agenda. On a slightly nippy evening at the lawns of the Calcutta Cricket & Football Club, it was time for the motley gathering of mostly grey-haired fans, lining up patiently with multiple copies of the book to get them signed by their childhood hero.

It was a fanboy moment for me as well, as he obliged and regaled us with his self-effacing personality and wry sense of humour. As the country gives him a standing ovation on his 75th birthday on Monday, Vishy once again showed he still hasn’t lost his touch.

Commenting on his so called landmark birthday, he told Times of India: ‘’We always celebrate milestones. I am grateful and thank God for keeping me going at 75. I’m looking forward to going further because as a cricketer, I always feel once you reach 50 and then 75, you look for the century.

‘’That said, this is the time to work really, really hard to get to that 100. I plan to play as straight as I can. I didn’t do that earlier, probably this is the right time to play straight and safe to stay healthy." That’s quintessential Vishy for you, and no amount of statistics can do justice to the pure joy he brought to viewers across the 1970s and '80s.