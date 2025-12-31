Over to 2026: Five showpieces Indian sports fans need to watch out for

Can the 2026 FIFA World Cup turn the clock back to a face-off between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? Will home advantage help Suryakumar Yadav & Co. become the first-ever team to win back-to-back T20 World Cups? These are but two of the tough questions to keep the Indian sports fan occupied in the new year, which will be upon us in a few hours.

Under normal circumstances, a sports fan doesn’t have to look beyond a football World Cup if it’s on the calendar, as the lure is overpowering, so what if India can never dream of being party to it? An expansion of the playing field from 32 to 48 teams, at one stroke, may see Curaçao officially become the smallest country to qualify for the ‘greatest show on earth,’ but not India. Still, the biggest World Cup ever spread over three countries (US, Canada and Mexico) is sure to leave fans in cricket-crazy countries sleep deprived for a month.

However, before one gets there, the country will be swept by cricket fever as the World T20 comes back to India after a decade’s gap, with the 2021 edition having shifted to the UAE for the Covid pandemic. The ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in June-July in England will also generate great excitement, with expectations rising from the Women in Blue after their 50-over World Cup success in November.

We, at National Herald, try to zero in on five events which will have Indian sports buffs on the edge of their seats in 2026:

FIFA World Cup (11 June-19 July)

The new-format, 48-team World Cup spread over three countries is certainly going to be the biggest, but only time can tell if it will be the best. What stands out for now is that the tournament will be played over 39 days instead of a month, and feature 104 matches instead of the usual 64 which a 32-team format entailed.