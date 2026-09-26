Panama friendly: Who is Ryan Williams, the 'outsider' who set it up for India?

India produced an impressive display to hold 44th-ranked Panama to a 1-1 draw in Bengaluru, with Ryan Williams scoring his first goal at the Kanteerava Stadium for the national side.

Williams, who surrendered his Australian passport to obtain Indian citizenship, continued his promising start to international football after becoming the first player of Indian origin to represent India in an AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

The draw sets India up for their next major challenge — Brazil in Kolkata on 3 October — before they face Uruguay in the final FIFA friendly.

From whipping boys to the toast of the nation — this has been the story of the Indian football team as they punched well above their weight to hold 44th-ranked Panama to a 1-1 draw in the first of their FIFA friendlies in Bengaluru.

While it took a can-do attitude and remarkable consistency from the Blue Tigers over 90 minutes, at the heart of it all was a Perth-born new No. 10 called Ryan Williams.

If a lack of scoring ability has undone all the good work in Indian football for as long as one can remember — more so since the exit of Sunil Chhetri — Williams set the tone with a clinical finish in the 41st minute. Substitute Omar Valencia equalised for Panama in the 68th with a stunner, but the scoreline told only part of the story.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, India head coach Khalid Jamil had said his side would not resort to defending all evening. Few, however, expected them to actually take the game to an opponent ranked 94 places above them and fresh from competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

India were arguably the better side for long periods and came within 22 minutes of an extraordinary victory, making it a special night for Indian football.