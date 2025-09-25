World Para Athletics: India’s flagbearer Preeti Pal beats cerebral palsy to shine
Sporting icons, Bollywood come together to give global event in Delhi a thumbs-up
When Preeti Pal plays flagbearer for India’s 73-member contingent at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships this evening, it will certainly draw the loudest cheers from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium amphitheatre. It has been a long journey for the 25-year-old para sprinter from Uttar Pradesh, who once fought celebral palsy to find refuge in the sport.
It was at the Paris Paralympics that Preeti created history to become the first Indian woman to finish with two medals in Paralympics track and field events. She clocked personal bests of 14.21 seconds in 100 m and 30.01 sec in the 200 m T35 sprint categories to secure two bronze medals as para athletics accounted for 17 of the 29 medals India won.
She followed it up with two bronze finishes again at the 2024 Worlds in Kobe, and now wants to cap her efforts with gold before the home crowd. Speaking to SAI media, Preeti said: ‘’This journey has been about immense hard work and dedication. While the expert coaching has guided me technically, the support from SAI and TOPS has been a game changer providing me with the facilities, equipment, and financial backing necessary to compete at the highest levels.
‘’My daily training is intense, focusing on improving every aspect of my performance. This moment is not just a recognition of my journey but a testament to resilience and teamwork. I aim to strike gold and bring greater glory to India. Every step I take is for those who believe in me and for those who dare to dream despite challenges,’’ she added.
Initially hindered by limited treatment opportunities in her hometown, she moved to Delhi to train under expert coaches. The support of the SAI and the TOPS, which provided her with financial assistance, advanced training facilities, physiotherapy, and sports equipment, has been pivotal in her development.
The event from 27 September to 5 October has a generated buzz with sporting icons from other disciplines like Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, V.V.S. Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) backing it. Support has also poured in from hockey, football, shooting, rugby federations, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, other IPL teams and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchises.
In an Instagram reel backing the event, Laxman calls it “not just championship, it is India’s pride”, while urging fans to witness history at the capital’s iconic stadium. “It is not just a Championship, it is India’s pride. Coming in are More than 100 paralympic medalist, along with more than 35 Indian warriors and more than 100 countries to take part to compete at India's first Mondo track at Indian Oil New Delhi 2025, World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi 2025 it is going to be happening from 27th September to 5th October, so what are you waiting for don’t miss the roar of JLN Stadium.”
Bindra took to his X handle to say: “India’s journey towards becoming a global sporting power takes another step forward as Delhi hosts the #WorldParaAthletics Championships (Sept 25–Oct 5) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With a new Mondo track, 100+ nations, 3000 participants and over 100 Paralympic medallists, this promises to be a landmark celebration of sport and human spirit. Wishing the very best to the organisers for a successful championship, and looking forward to cheering for our 70+ Indian para athletes as they inspire the nation.”
