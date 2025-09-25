World Para Athletics: India’s flagbearer Preeti Pal beats cerebral palsy to shine

When Preeti Pal plays flagbearer for India’s 73-member contingent at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships this evening, it will certainly draw the loudest cheers from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium amphitheatre. It has been a long journey for the 25-year-old para sprinter from Uttar Pradesh, who once fought celebral palsy to find refuge in the sport.

It was at the Paris Paralympics that Preeti created history to become the first Indian woman to finish with two medals in Paralympics track and field events. She clocked personal bests of 14.21 seconds in 100 m and 30.01 sec in the 200 m T35 sprint categories to secure two bronze medals as para athletics accounted for 17 of the 29 medals India won.

She followed it up with two bronze finishes again at the 2024 Worlds in Kobe, and now wants to cap her efforts with gold before the home crowd. Speaking to SAI media, Preeti said: ‘’This journey has been about immense hard work and dedication. While the expert coaching has guided me technically, the support from SAI and TOPS has been a game changer providing me with the facilities, equipment, and financial backing necessary to compete at the highest levels.

‘’My daily training is intense, focusing on improving every aspect of my performance. This moment is not just a recognition of my journey but a testament to resilience and teamwork. I aim to strike gold and bring greater glory to India. Every step I take is for those who believe in me and for those who dare to dream despite challenges,’’ she added.