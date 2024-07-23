Paris Olympics: Andy Murray times his final bow at the Games

The hallowed Roland Garros turf offers good reasons for tennis fans to flock to the event from 27 July at the Paris Olympics. While it offers a chance to watch the 24-Grand Slam winners Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in action, two-time Olympic medallist Andy Murray will take a bow from the sport once his campaign ends at the Games.

‘’Arrived in Paris for my last-ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I am extremely proud to get to do it one final time!’’ the two-time Wimbledon champion wrote on his X handle.

The writing was on the wall when at the last Wimbledon, a teary-eyed Murray said after his first round doubles loss that it was the last time he was stepping out on his favourite turf. Once regarded as part of the Big Four along with the now retired Roger Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal, the Briton slowly drifted out of reckoning ever since he underwent hip surgery in 2019.

He was no longer the same player and last month, again underwent surgery to get rid of a spinal cyst, which had been compressing his nerves. A winner of the 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon, he had won the French Open in 2016.