Paris Olympics: Being nervous helps me before a fight, says Nikhat Zareen

From a girl better known as a challenger to the legendary M.C. Mary Kom even three years ago, Nikhat Zareen has, in her own words, become the "face of Indian boxing". This has, however, raised the expectations of a billion people as the two-time world champion and Asian Games bronze medallist is bracing for her Olympics debut in Paris, though she is ready to cope with it.

‘’Much as I am excited to be taking part in the Olympics, I am also nervous as it will be my first Games,’’ a candid Nikhat said. ‘’In a way, it’s good because if I am nervous, I have noticed that my body works well. Once I enter the ring, then of course nothing else matters.’’

Speaking at a virtual media interaction jointly hosted by Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the 27-year-old showed a clarity of thought about her preparations. ‘’See, I have done 90 per cent of the work, while for the rest 10 per cent I need to work on my fitness and mental health over the next one-and-a-half months. I will try to keep myself positive and give it all to bring a medal from Paris,’’ she said.