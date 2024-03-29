Paris Olympics, breaking 90m barrier my goals for the year: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, India’s golden boy in javelin, will begin the 2024 season at the Doha Diamond League meet in May as a build-up to defend his Olympics gold in Paris in August. Kishore Jena, his compatriot who finished with a silver to Neeraj’s gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be making his Diamond League debut in Qatar.

“This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier. The Doha meeting, with good conditions and a great atmosphere, is a perfect opportunity to get my season off to the best start,” Neeraj told the League website.

Speaking about the rousing support he receives from the Indian expat crowd, the Olympic and world champion said: “I’m always overwhelmed by the warm support I get from Indians across the world and in Qatar that is particularly special. I feel privileged that so many people come out to support me and I hope I can repay their faith in me with a good performance.”