Paris Olympics: Neeraj Chopra happy to soak in the pressure of title-defence

A little over three years back, Neeraj Chopra had entered Tokyo Olympics as a serious medal hope – being a former junior world champion and Asian Games gold medallist but nothing more. However, his world has undergone a sea change since then as in Paris few months from now, anything less than a gold from the reigning Olympic and world champion is not going to satisfy the legion of fans.

The pressure on the ace will be humongous, but India’s greatest ever athlete is ready to embrace it with a smile. ’’I am training hard and feeling good. I feel I am yet to perform to the best of my abilities. I also get a feeling that this is the best-prepared I have ever been but it will get better in the days to come. Competition will be tough as a young German has recently cleared 90m. I enjoy this competition,’’ he said.

The graph for the javelin ace’s preparation is on course as after beginning his preparation in South Africa’s Potchefstroom in early December, Chopra has now shifted base to the Gloria Sports Arena in Antalya, Turkey after his proposal was cleared by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in late February. Chopra is accompanied by his current coach and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz and physio Ishaan Marwaha. He is expected to return to competition at the Doha or Rabat leg of the 2024 Diamond League season in May.