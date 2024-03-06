Paris Olympics: Sharath Kamal lauds Indian paddlers’ historic team berths

The Paris Olympics will be Achanta Sharath Kamal’s fifth Games appearance, but this is the first time India’s evergreen table tennis hero will get an opportunity to be a part of the team event. On Monday, the India men and women’s team made history when they earned quotas for Olympics based on their International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings.

Now 42, the genial Kamal – who hails from Chennai – is regarded as arguably the country’s best-ever men’s table tennis player for a reason. He has a staggering seven Commonwealth Games medals including gold, two Asian Games medals, four Olympic appearances and two ITTF Pro Tour titles but has always rued that a Olympic medal is missing on his shelves.

‘’Finally!!! India qualifiers for the team event at the Olympics! Something I have wanted for a long long time. This one is truly special, despite it being my fifth appearance at the Olympics. Kudos to our women’s team who also secured a historic quota,’’ Kamal wrote on his X handle after the ITTF confirmed the berths on Monday.

While table tennis players from India are no strangers to the big stage of Olympics, neither men or women could make the team events ever since it was introduced from Beijing 2008. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India sent a four-member contingent comprising of Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Batra with them competing in singles and mixed doubles only.