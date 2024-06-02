Paris Olympics: Games medal only one missing in my closet, says Sharath Kamal

When Sharath Kamal, India’s enduring table tennis hero was named in March as the flagbearer in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, quite a few eyebrows were raised about the choice. It’s possibly because the sceptic did not do enough homework about the genial 41-year-old champion, who is set for a fifth Olympics appearance.

Ever since making his debut in Athens 2004, Sharath had been a towering figure for the sport in India – having seen it grow from a ‘recreational’ sport to a ‘professional one’ in his own words, not to speak of the sweeping changes in equipment, rules and technique. Yet, he has survived it to have 13 Commonwealth Games medals (including seven gold while he is the reigning champion), a three-time bronze medallist at the World Championships and a multiple medallist in Asian Games.

‘’Initally, it was a bit hard to believe,’’ the affable Sharath said about the honour, who carried the tricolour at the closing ceremony of Birmingham Commonwealth Games. ‘’I was surprised that an athlete like Neeraj Chopra was not the choice but I understand the reasons. Athletics happens in the second week of the Games and they often arrive late. However, it recognises the toil that I have gone through to be playing my fifth Olympics,’’ he said.

How tough has it been for him to push himself all over again for the event they call the greatest show on earth? ‘’See, the only medal missing in my closet is one from the Olympics, so I want to give it my last shot,’’ the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Padmashree awardee said. The build-up to Paris, meanwhile, had been a momentous one for Indian table tennis for both men's and women’s teams made history when they qualified in the team events for the first time – punching above their weight in the World Championships in February.