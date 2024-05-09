Paris Olympics: "Glad I am in the thick of it," says golfer Shubhankar Sharma

At 28 years, Subhankar Sharma has already been there, done that as an Indian golfer on the international circuit.

The two-time winner of the DP World Tour, who created waves last year with a best-ever finish by an Indian in the British Open at joint eighth, is now ready to make his mark in the Olympics arena in Paris a few months from now.

The Chandigarh duo of Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are likely to take their first bow at the Olympic Games in a few months. The good news is that both have been bolstered by support from the ministry of youth affairs and sports’ Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Sharma and senior pro Bhullar are currently ranked 47 and 52, respectively, on the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) list and hence expected to be among the 60 professionals teeing off on 1 August at the Le Golf National in Paris.

‘’I have played at the Le National a few times before too, but to step out for India there in the Olympics is an exciting prospect," says Sharma. "I will draw on my experience to meet the nation's expectations. Needless to say, I will put my best foot forward.’’

Sharma is currently in Chandigarh for a break before embarking on some practice rounds for the US Open.

The financial assistance offered to this golfing pair under TOPS will cover the cost of competing in nine DP World Tour events, apart from the two majors in the build-up to the Olympic Games — the US Open (13–16 June) and the British Open (21–24 July) — besides coaches’ fees, travel and other logistics.

Speaking to National Herald in an exclusive telephonic interview, Sharma said that with the cut-off for the Olympics on 31 June, he is fully focused on the tournaments right now.