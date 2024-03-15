Paris Olympics: India can win more than one medal in javelin, Kishore Jena says

Remember Kishore Jena, the man who gave a mighty scare to Neeraj Chopra in the javelin final at Hangzhou Asian Games? It was for the first time that Chopra and Jena made it a 1-2 for India in javelin at the Asian Games and the 28-year-old says their medal prospects in Paris Olympics is not limited to the Tokyo hero only.

“As per rule, three players can compete from one country in javelin throw -. it increases the probability of winning more medals in Paris. We are all training hard for the Summer Games and if we can stay consistent and injury-free, India can do better than Tokyo,” Kishore Jena told SAI media on the sidelines of the KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification programme) launch in Chandigarh on Tuesday, 12 March.

Jena, who will return to outdoor competition for the first time in 2024 at the Doha leg of the Diamond League season in May, said: “My season has started on a good note as compared to last year. I believe 2024 will be a great season for me. Practice is going well and I am getting support from every quarter be it Sports Authority of India (SAI), TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) or Athletics Federation of India (AFI). I am sure my performance will be better as I will give it my 100 per cent, rest is on the Almighty and what happens on that particular day,” said Jena.

Jena and DP Manu first shot into limelight when they went toe-to-toe with Chopra at the World Athletics in Budapest last year where the Indian trio made the final and finished in top six.