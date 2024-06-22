Paris Olympics: Mirabai wants to stay injury-free as a second medal beckons

After a horror debut at Rio 2016, Mirabai had often bounced back from serious injuries to make impressive comebacks at global competitions. She became the first lifter in 22 years to become a world champion in 2017. The gold at Commonwealth Games in 2018 in Gold Coast followed and after narrowly missing a medal at the 2019 Worlds, she created history at the 2020 Asian championships in China. In clean and jerk, Mirabai lifted a world record 119 kgs at Ningbo, China.

“After the Asian Games injury, the World Cup was my first competition. I was certainly apprehensive about picking up another injury as I didn’t want to spoil my Paris chances. For me, injury management and staying stress free will be important. I have to do the things that helped me recover. Injuries and pain are companions for us - you never know when they will strike,’’ Mirabai said.

Mirabai and her team will be off to Le Ferte-Milon in France in the first week of July and will have almost a month to acclimatize ahead of the Summer Games. She says there is a direct relation between fitness and technique and every muscle plays a part in lifting weights.

“Weightlifting is a sum of many parts. Lot of gym exercises are required as every body part plays it role. Certain muscles like the back, knee and shoulder have to be in perfect condition. Muscle strength matters a lot to lift weights over 200 kgs. More importantly, I can’t skip training. If I leave training for a day, it will take a week for me to recover and bring my muscles to perfect state,’’ the pocket sized powerhouse says.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the Union Sports Ministry and other athlete funding programmes has invested over Rs 2.7 crores for her training in the Paris cycle and it’s payback time for Mirabai.

“For any weightlifter to take part in two Olympics is a big thing. To compete at the world level is tough. Like Tokyo, I will again count on the prayers of all Indians and of course, it’s going to be God’s wish on that day in Paris. It will be a dream for me and my family to win a second Olympic medal but I also know that even the best of preparation can fail. So, let’s hope for the best,” she signed off.