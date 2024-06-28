Paris Olympics: Month-long countdown begins for India men’s hockey team

The India men’s hockey team, which ended a 41-year-old medal drought in the Olympics with a bronze at Tokyo 2020, will once again have a billion hopes riding on them when they kick off their campaign in Paris exactly a month from now. The Harmanpreet Singh-led squad, named on Wednesday, will open against New Zealand on 27 July, followed by Argentina on 29 July.

They will then face Ireland and gold medallists Belgium on the 30th of July and 1st of August, respectively, with their final group stage game against Australia on the 2nd of August. India is placed in Pool B and must secure a top-four finish in their pool to progress to the quarter-finals.

Pool A, meanwhile, comprises the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa, and host nation France, setting the stage for a highly competitive 12-team field.

India, which boasts of a rich Olympic history in the sport with 12 medals in all (eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals), have assembled a squad rich in experience as well as promise – both goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and midfielder Manpreet Singh set for their fourth Games in a row. Manpreet, incidentally, led the campaign in Tokyo.