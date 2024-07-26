Paris Olympics: Olympic contingents to sail down the Seine

The fans will be in position to witness a unique moment in Olympic history at the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, set to be held along the Seine on Friday evening, 26 July.

The Opening Ceremony promises to be unforgettable, with athlete barges floating down the river starting at the Austerlitz Bridge.

They will pass under historic bridges and by iconic landmarks such as Notre-Dame and the Louvre, as well as Olympic Games venues including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais.

Almost 100 boats carrying an estimated 10,500 athletes will float along the Seine during the parade.

The larger of the 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) represented in the parade will have boats to themselves, while the smaller ones will share boats. Boats equipped with cameras will give TV and online viewers an up-close look at the athletes.

The 6-kilometer parade will culminate at the Trocadero, where the final Olympic protocols and spectacular shows will unfold.

Disembarking at the Trocadero, the delegations will assemble for the official opening of Paris 2024.

The parade will depart from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes at 11.00 pm IST (7.30 pm CET) and make its way around the two islands at the centre of the city (the Ile Saint Louis and the Ile de la Cite) before passing under several bridges and gateways.