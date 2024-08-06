Paris Olympics: Second gold loading? Neeraj Chopra peaks in time for final

It was no surprise that Neeraj Chopra is all set to keep his date with the javelin final again at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, 8 August — but the manner in which he did it certainly got our attention.

A monster 89.34 m throw, his best this season and the top effort among the best exponents of his craft in the qualifiers at the historic Stade de France on Tuesday, 6 August, showed why Chopra is among the most elite in world athletics.

As India's dream of breaching the double-digit mark in the medals tally fades a bit with each passing day, as several of our top medal hopefuls fall pray to nerves, this ever-smiling Olympics and world champion showed us once again how to not buckle but positively revel under pressure.

If the adductor niggle limited his exposure to just three competitions this season, Chopra and his think tank remained unfazed by the interruptions and simply decided to focus on the time-tested principle of peaking at the right time.