Paris Olympics: Will Neeraj Chopra be plumb on point again?

As the business end of the Paris Olympics approaches, it’s time for Neeraj Chopra to take a bow again.

Come Tuesday, 6 August, the Olympic and world champion javelin thrower will be looking to defend his title, as he heads into the qualification round at the historic Stade de France.

The phrase ‘carrying a billion dreams’ is used too often, too liberally whenever any Indian team or elite sportsperson enters a major competition arena — but Neeraj Chopra is someone on whom it sits perfectly. Just ponder this: As someone who has won India their first-ever Olympic athletics medal (with due apologies to Norman Pritchard, since he was only British–Indian), and a gold at that, the ever-smiling 26-year-old ace has never failed his country.

In the last three years since that magical evening of August 2021, Chopra has managed our expectations beyond our wildest dreams — winning the World Championship gold last year in Budapest, retaining his Asian Games gold and now aspiring to emulate his hero Jan Zelezny's feat of winning back-to-back Olympic golds.

Yet Chopra's journey has been gruelling, to say the least.

Take, for example, the niggling adductor muscle that has been bothering him for the last couple of months. The Neeraj Chopra think tank (read: Chopra and his coach Klaus Baronietz) decided against having him participate in the Paris Golden League event on 7 July, which could have given him valuable competition exposure — but would also be chance-y for that injury. This effectively sees him going into the Games after only three events this season — the Doha Diamond League (where he finished with a silver), the AFI Federation Cup and the Paavo Nurmi Games (gold in both).