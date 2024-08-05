Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles triumphs in closest 100m final in Olympic history

American sprinter Noah Lyles narrowly secured the Olympic men’s 100m title with a thrilling victory at the Paris 2024 Games, edging out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by a mere 0.005 seconds.

Lyles, clocking a personal best of 9.79 seconds, surged ahead in the final meters of the race. Despite both athletes recording the same official time, Lyles was declared the winner in a photo finish.

In a post-race interview with Eurosport, a jubilant Lyles remarked "I went up to Kishane and I was like, 'I'm gonna be honest, I think you had that one'. I was fully prepared to see his name pop up. and to see my name pop, I'm like, 'goodness gracious, I'm incredible,'" reported the olympics website.

The competition was fiercely contested, with former world champion Fred Kerley of the United States claiming the bronze with a time of 9.81 seconds, narrowly defeating South Africa's Akani Simbine. All eight finalists finished within 0.12 seconds of Lyles, underscoring the high caliber of the race.