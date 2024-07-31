Paris Olympics: How Simone Biles vaulted over her mental health struggles

Acknowledging her mental health problems uncovered to the world not only her own struggle, but a slice of what many an elite athlete must cope with. Indeed, it is often the case that the bigger the name, the more severe the performance anxiety — and that's not taking into account other curveballs that may be unrelated to the sport itself.

Much as Biles’ tryst with mental health made the headlines, the actual ordeal has been no less draining for Caeleb Dressel, the star US swimmer.

Fresh from winning five gold medals (yes, you heard it right) in the pool in Tokyo, Dressel had to retreat for a eight-month mental-health break from swimming the very next year and withdrew from the World Championships.

As for Biles, now 27, she has been the exemplum of someone who has been there and done that, excelling in her role as a mental health advocate as well.

Her teammate Lee is one of the beneficiaries of her advice and support. “I know how traumatising it is, especially on a big stage like this. I didn’t want her to get in her head,” Biles said about counselling Lee, who was struggling with her movements on the floor.