Paris Olympics: Simone Biles' Olympic return draws star-studded crowd

The return of Simone Biles drew a constellation of celebrities. The Bercy Arena was electric with excitement as the most decorated gymnast in history took to the mat, proving once again why she is a global phenomenon.

As per an AP report, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain were among the high-profile fans who filled the arena on Sunday, 28 July, eager to witness Biles' return.

Lady Gaga, fresh off her dazzling performance at the opening ceremony, was also spotted.

She captured Biles' beam routine on her Instagram with the caption: "She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!"

Snoop Dogg, ever the life of the party, had front-row seats and couldn't resist dancing during the team presentations. Other stars in attendance included Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas, and Anna Wintour.