Paris Olympics: Simone Biles' Olympic return draws star-studded crowd
Despite a nagging discomfort in her left leg, Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566
The return of Simone Biles drew a constellation of celebrities. The Bercy Arena was electric with excitement as the most decorated gymnast in history took to the mat, proving once again why she is a global phenomenon.
As per an AP report, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain were among the high-profile fans who filled the arena on Sunday, 28 July, eager to witness Biles' return.
Lady Gaga, fresh off her dazzling performance at the opening ceremony, was also spotted.
She captured Biles' beam routine on her Instagram with the caption: "She nailed it, what an honor to be so close!"
Snoop Dogg, ever the life of the party, had front-row seats and couldn't resist dancing during the team presentations. Other stars in attendance included Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas, and Anna Wintour.
Simone Biles competed in the team qualifiers alongside her US teammates Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey. Despite a nagging discomfort in her left leg, Biles posted an all-around total of 59.566, added the report.
Along with the stars from the entertainment industry, USA snowboarder Shaun White and his girlfriend Nina Dobrev were spotted in the crowd, joining a host of athletes eager to witness Biles.
Even LeBron James and the US men’s basketball team, participating in the Olympics themselves, also made it a point to show their support.
As Biles continues to work her way to add to her already impressive tally of seven Olympic medals, the world watches in inticipation.