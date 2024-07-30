Paris Olympics: What next for Manu Bhaker 2.0, a third medal in 25m pistol?

It’s been Manu Bhaker 2.0 for the last four days at the remote Chateauroux Shooting Centre, about 200 km outside Paris.

Two days after becoming the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympics medal, the Haryanvi has now kept her date with a second medal — this time a bronze for the 10m air pistol mixed team event, in the company of Sarabjot Singh — sending our medal-starved country into a tizzy on Tuesday, 30 July.

There will be crackers bursting and mithai flying around Jhajjar, Bhaker’s birthplace in Haryana, hitherto famous for its wrestlers and boxers. After all, she becomes the first Indian athlete ever to claim two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Students of Olympics history will rake up Norman Pritchard, the British Indian athlete who won the 200m sprint and the 200m hurdles in Paris 1900 — but he was a Britisher running for India in the pre-Independence era. His was not a win for our nation.

Can Bhaker add another podium finish with her remaining third event: the 25m women’s pistol competition in Paris?

Given the mental space and form that she seems to be in, it’s a realistic expectation — and one can vouch for her personal coach, Jaspal Rana, to be pushing relentlessly to the final goal.