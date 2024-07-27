Paris Olympics: Sindhu, Sharath lead India as Games start with spectacular Opening Ceremony

Dominated by the French obsessions of music, dance, colour, fashion, and literature and tempered by water, from the sky in the form of rain, and the City's lifeline, the Seine River, the XXXIII Olympic Games kicked off on Friday, 26 July evening with a spectacular opening ceremony showcasing all the peasantry associated with a spectacular occasion.

Finding their place in the mixture of arts, culture, literature, fashion and cinema, were elements from the scientific achievements of the country in the Opening Ceremony divided into eight segments depicting the pillars of France’s motto -- equality, synchronicity, liberty, nationalism, sisterhood, solidarity, fraternity etc.

The event started with representatives from Greece leading the athletes from nearly 200 countries in the Parade of the Nations on boats on the river.

For all those who were watching the event from the make-shift stands or on television screens at home, the magical moment was when the Indian Contingent went past the heart of Paris floating on a boat with veteran paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu as the flag-bearers.