Paris Olympics: Sreejesh’s teammates to bank on his cusswords against Germany

The cusswords are usually known to be a part of the athletes’ vocabulary to keep their adrenalin rush going – and the Indian hockey team’s rock P.R. Sreejesh is a firm believer in such a theory. Hence, Harmanpreet Singh & Co can brace for more verbal volleys from him at the back when India take on powerhouse Germany in their semi-final of Paris Olympics on Tuesday night (10.30 pm IST).

Incidentally, they were the same opponents India prevailed upon in the bronze medal play-off match three years back in Tokyo and the Germans are expected to come back hard at them. However, after staying in the game despite being down to 10 men for nearly 45 minutes and then prevailing in the shootout against Great Britain in the quarter-finals, this Indian team will tend to believe that impossible is nothing.

The day after Sreejesh’s Houdini Act in the quarter-finals saved the day for his team, the talk in the dressing room had been about how they need to rise to the occasion to give a fitting send-off to one of the finest goalkeepers of this generation. Sreejesh’s cusswords, meanwhile, are the vocal tonic that the teammates who swear by him cannot do without. “Those words keep them on their toes. Those gaalis are gaana for them. It’s a motivation,” a smiling Sreejesh said on Sunday.

Manpreet Singh, captain of the team in Tokyo and who like Sreejesh is also playing his fourth Olympics, told the media jokingly: “When Sreejesh does not use the cusswords from the goal, I get nervous. As if something is wrong. When those cusswords come thick and fast, I know we are doing well.”