Paris Paralympics: Thangavelu defies the odds to soar again, now for bronze

Rio 2016: Gold. Tokyo 2020: Silver. Paris 2024: Bronze. The list of achievements is akin to some of the super athletes in the Olympics arena, but it belongs to one Mariyappan Thangavelu, India’s self-effacing para athlete high jumper who often flies under the radar.

At 29 years and a slight frame, Mariyappan looks even younger and tends to get overshadowed by the so-called bigger names like the double gold medallist Sumit Antil or former great Devendra Jhajharia, but has shown remarkable consistency in a journey spanning more than eight years now. He had won gold at Rio with a jump of 1.89m in T63 class, a silver at Tokyo with 1.86m while late on Tuesday, an effort of 1.85m yielded him the bronze in Paris to make him the first Indian para-athlete to land medals in three back-to-back Games.

It’s been raining medals for the Indian para-athletes this time as they have already overtaken the tally of 19 in Tokyo – but Mariyappan had been exceptional. Leading the applause, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on his X post: ‘’Congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu on winning the bronze medal in men’s high jump T63 event. It is commendable that he has won medals in three consecutive editions of the Paralympics. His skills, consistency and determination are exceptional.’’

Sharad Kumar, his compatriot, took the silver with a jump of 1.88m in in their category – reserved for athletes who have limb deficiencies such as amputations or missing or shortended limbs from birth in their legs. USA’s Ezra Frech took the gold after a jump of 1.94m - a new Paralympic record.