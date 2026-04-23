Perfect 10: 50 years on, Laureus lifetime honour finds legend Comaneci

There are some global sporting landmarks which have really stood the test of time — be it Bob Beamon’s leap into the future, Wilt Chamberlain’s single game scoring record of 100 points in the NBA or Tiger Woods winning the US Open with a fractured leg. None could, however, capture the public imagination like 14-year-old Romanian Nadia Comaneci’s first-ever perfect 10 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, a record that reaches 50 years on 18 July.

When the 64-year-old Romanian diva of gymnastics was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid earlier this week, the sense of occasion was not lost on current sporting superstars like a Carlos Alcaraz or Aryna Sabalenka, the recipients of Laureus Sportspersons of the Year. What made the occasion even more poignant was that US 'golden girl' Simone Biles and Nadia's husband Bart Conner — Olympics gold medallists both — handing over the award.

“The award goes to my hero and sporting inspiration Nadia Comaneci”, were Biles’ final words before introducing Conner to the stage to hand over the award.