Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra becomes Laureus ambassador

Neeraj Chopra, India’s reigning Olympic, world and Asian champion in men’s javelin, was named a Laureus ambassador on Thursday. Last year, he became the first Indian track and field athlete to win a Laureus award in the Breakthrough of the Year category at the Laureus World Sports Awards, considered the Oscar of sporting awards, for his Tokyo Olympics gold.

Now on a break in India after retaining his gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Chopra said: “It’s a big honour for me to join Laureus as an ambassador. To use my platform and the power of sport to help young people in India and around the world is something I am looking forward to doing. To see the many legends that have been a part of this programme and the difference they have made in the world is inspiring and I share the same belief; that sport has the power to change the world.”