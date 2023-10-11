Picking off Steve Smith is the key for South Africa

South Africa’s total against Sri Lanka was the highest in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup history. It caused the cricketing world to sit up and take notice. But they will need a few more centuries before people back home start believing the Proteas can win their first World Cup.

After all, they have seen it all too many times before — a Proteas side looking like real contenders and then falling before the final.

Despite a stunning start to the campaign, expectations amongst fans remain low and the team’s good form has made little difference to their faith in the future.

But that is exactly what makes me so excited about South Africa’s chances in India.