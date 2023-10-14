Pitch perfect: Cricket-themed menus, goodies on offer for Ind vs Pak

It isn't just the India and Pakistan cricket teams that have prepared for the high-tension World Cup match on Saturday, but restaurants and bars in the national capital region have also geared up to celebrate the biggest and perhaps the most important game in the entire tournament with some quirky goodies, cricket-themed menus, offers and great discounts.

While some restaurants have come up with dishes named after great cricketers like AB de Villiers, others are offering free shots and food for every Pakistani wicket that falls.

Apart from an 8x10 projector set up in an open area to "redefine the match-watching experience", Kylin restaurant and bar is treating its guests with an Indian cricket team jersey and a patriotic face tattoo for Rs 699 per person.

"Enjoy unlimited aerated beverages, paired with any 2 starters from our menu. If Pakistan loses a wicket, relish complimentary house nachos and salsa. And with India's victory, savour a 10 per cent discount on your bill," Saurabh Khanijo, owner Kylin, told PTI.