Play Bumrah on merit not fame, UAE great Khurram’s advice for batters

The Asia Cup kicks off — in a T20 avatar this time — in the UAE on Tuesday, with skipper Rashid Khan's Afghanistan taking on qualifiers Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. However, things will really warm up when the Men in Blue take on hosts and minnows UAE the next day at Dubai International Stadium.

Records say the head-to-head between these two mismatched opponents in T20s is 1-0 in favour of India, and 3-0 in ODIs. This, because there are hardly any opportunities for the associate country to take on the superpower. Now that there is one, Muhammed Wasim’s men should give it their all as there is nothing to lose.

Khurram Khan, a former UAE captain and one of its best batters ever, came up with some time-tested advice: don’t let the reputation of the rival cricketer affect you, whether batting or bowling. ‘’Yes, they have never played Jasprit Bumrah, but my suggestion to (Muhammad) Wasim & Co. will be, don’t get bogged down by the names, just play the ball. Treat each delivery on merit and wait for the next ball — who knows, it may be a loose delivery for you to hit.’’