Pranati Nayak the gymnast looking to keep a footprint in CWG, Asian Games

In a sport like gymnastics which doesn’t have much of a footprint in India, the petite Pranati Nayak is the most familiar name after Dipa Karmakar faded away. The 31-year-old, who capped a comeback from serious injury with a silver in the recent World Challenge Cup in Tashkent, now wants to put her country back in the gymnastics map at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games later this year.

It’s not easy to compete at the highest level at her age and Pranati’s think tank wants her to ease into the ‘higher difficulty’ as she had been out of action for nearly seven months. ‘’The silver medal has certainly restored my confidence ahead of a packed schedule this year – starting with the Asian Championship, then CWG and Asian Games. Despite my lack of training hours, sir (Ashok Mishra) suggested that I take up an international competition to test my readiness,’’ Pranati remarked during a virtual media interaction for selected media hosted by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

An Olympian in Tokyo 2020, Pranati is currently part of the women’s artistic gymnastics (WAG) national coaching camp underway at the High-Performance Centre (HPC) of Bhubaneswar from 22 May to 20 June 2026. The camp is being conducted in preparation for the 13th Senior Asian Championships to be held in Zunyi, China from 25-28 June.