Premier League: Man City move 12 points clear at top as Villa and Leeds produce 6-goal thriller

Southampton twice came from behind before claiming a deserved 3-2 win away to Tottenham with Che Adams netting an 83rd-minute winner after Armando Broja and Mohamed Elyounoussi had cancelled out an own goal and Son Heung-min's 70th-minute goal for Tottenham, reports Xinhua.



Teemu Pukki put Norwich ahead after just 38 seconds of their home game against Crystal Palace, but Wilfred Zaha's 60th-minute equalizer means Norwich slip back into the bottom three.



Aston Villa and Leeds United produced a thriller, which began with Leeds taking the lead through Daniel James only for Philippe Coutinho to lead a Villa fightback, by scoring the equaliser and then setting up Jacob Ramsey for two goals to make it 3-1, before James' second of the match made it 3-2 at the break.