Prithvi Shaw: Is India comeback too distant a dream for the opener?

Can Prithvi Shaw, once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, ever make his way back into the national squad? Never say never, but it won’t be easy, going by what one witnessed on his return to competitive cricket from a knee injury in the Ranji Trophy on Friday.

The 24-year-old, who has had a chequered career ever since bursting upon the international cricket scene with a Test century on debut, cracked a few delightful boundaries during his innings of 35 runs off 42 balls for Mumbai against Bengal at a forlorn Eden Gardens. However, he looked in urgent need to shed quite a few kilos and get back to his prolific best to press a claim along with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaekwad, who have gone miles ahead.

The latest setback to Shaw's career came in the form of a knee injury during his County stint with Northamptonshire in August 2023. He underwent surgery in London, followed by three months of rehabilitation, with the National Cricket Academy ruling him fit almost at the eleventh hour ahead of the Bengal game.

From a suspended ban for substance abuse to a rash of injuries, Shaw has been no stranger to roadblocks in his career. However, public perception about him nosedived in early 2023 when he was involved in a bar room brawl with Sapna Gill, a social media influencer.