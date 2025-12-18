Prodigal Ishan Kishan picks the right stage for a ton, but will it help?

'The curious case of Ishan Kishan' is perhaps the only way to explain the rise and fall of this dashing wicketkeeper-batter, hailed as a potential understudy to Rishabh Pant not so long ago. Despite being out of favour with the national selectors since a T20I series against Australia back in November 2023, something of his own doing, the 27-year-old seems to have realised that his time is running out.

Captaining Jharkhand in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ishan saved his best for the final against Haryana at Pune’s MCA Stadium by blasting a 45-ball 100 in front of two national selectors on Thursday. The left-handed batter reached the three-figure mark — his second in the tournament — with a one handed-six and broke into a 'Pushpa'-style celebration, the image going viral within minutes. When he finally fell, he had smashed 101 off 49 balls, with 10 sixes and six fours, which left Jharkhand well poised with a total of 262 for three to win the premier domestic T20 tournament.

The squad for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka is set to be announced in early January, and though it’s a watertight situation for the keeper-batter’s spot thanks to Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, Ishan has not done his case any harm. A timely reminder has, in the past, produced surprise benefits though one has to see if the current dispensation under Gautam Gambhir is favourably inclined towards this talented performer (in category C of central contracts) with a history of ‘attitude problems’.